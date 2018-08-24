Warrego Hwy gridlocked following two-vehicle crash

TRAFFIC is gridlocked on the Warrego Hwy and Hatton Vale following an earlier two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Warrego Hwy just prior to 11am.

Both lanes of the highway were closed in the east bound direction for close to an hour but authorities are still on scene to help clear traffic.

Patients with injuries are being treated on scene following a two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway and Fairway Drive in #HattonVale at 10.51am. Multiple crews on scene. pic.twitter.com/E3BJU5zFWV — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) August 24, 2018

Paramedics took an elderly female and a male patient to Ipswich Hospital.

They were both in stable conditions with shoulder injuries.