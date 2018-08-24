Menu
Warrego Hwy gridlocked following two-vehicle crash

Emma Clarke
by
24th Aug 2018 12:13 PM

TRAFFIC is gridlocked on the Warrego Hwy and Hatton Vale following an earlier two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Warrego Hwy just prior to 11am.

Both lanes of the highway were closed in the east bound direction for close to an hour but authorities are still on scene to help clear traffic.

Paramedics took an elderly female and a male patient to Ipswich Hospital.

They were both in stable conditions with shoulder injuries.

