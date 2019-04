A man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a single-vehicle incident on the Warrego Highway this morning.

A MALE patient in his 40s has been transported to the Toowoomba hospital following an overnight traffic incident in College View.

Paramedics were called to the Warrego Highway after emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle vehicle roll over just after 1am this morning.

The patient, who was travelling west-bound towards Gatton, suffered minor injuries and has been transported to hospital in a stable condition.