Warrego fatality drives cop's road safety advice

HELIDON police and the Lockyer Valley Regional Council joined forced in light of National Road Safety Week, urging motorists to 'drive so others survive'.

Officer in Charge Sergeant Glen Thomas still remembers a triple fatality he attended three years ago on the Warrego Highway.

It was an accident, he said, that could have been prevented if the drivers had been paying attention.

"It was simply because they could see and weren't paying attention and drove into oncoming traffic,” Sgt Thomas said.

"Our overall message this year is in relation to inattention in driving.

"Usually there are other factors involved in a crash such as speed but they usually come about because people aren't paying attention.”

He said drivers often cited distraction as the reason they missed a changing of speed limit.

"It always seems to be a factor that a person didn't realise what speed zone they were in or they had their attention on the radio, other passengers in the car or their phone.”

Mayor Tanya Milligan said to cultivate meaningful change, the community needed to band together to pledge safe driver behaviour.

"Inattentive, illegal and irrational driver behaviour has a direct threat on every family within the region and is a conversation we need to have 365 days of the year,” Cr Milligan said.

"As a regional community, we're privileged to have large open roads and minimal traffic and, as such, we need to make a conscious decision not to become complacent behind the wheel.”

Police statistics indicate about 1200 people are killed on the roads nationwide per year, with another 35,000 seriously injured.

NRSW took place between May 6-12. Sgt Thomas said the message came down to reminding drivers to take responsibility.

"We're trying to get drivers to pay more attention to their own actions,” he said.