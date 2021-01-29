Menu
Crime

Warrant issued for Block star’s arrest

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
29th Jan 2021 12:18 PM
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Block contestant Suzi Taylor after she allegedly breached her bail conditions multiple times.

Ms Taylor, whose real name is Suellen Jan Taylor, has been on bail for more than 107 offences, including allegedly extorting a Tinder date and holding him against his will.

Crown prosecutors asked for her bail to be revoked in December last year after concerns about her living arrangements were raised at Brisbane Supreme Court.

Suzi Taylor leaves the Southport watch house in January last year.

Taylor, a former Penthouse cover model and contestant on reality tv show The Block, was given strict bail last year to reside in regional Queensland with family.

One of her conditions included not drinking alcohol.

Justice Elisabeth Wilson issued the warrant on Friday after the court was told she had been evicted from the family home last year and in January was kicked out of a rehabilitation centre in Brisbane.

 

bail breach court crime suzi taylor

