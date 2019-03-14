Menu
Login
News

WARNING: Severe thunderstorms moving towards Lockyer Valley

Dominic Elsome
by
14th Mar 2019 3:10 PM

BATTEN down the hatches, storms are heading our way.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning at 2.40pm saying severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar.

Thunderstorms are moving towards the east to south-east and are forecast to affect Murphy's Creek, the area north of Toowoomba, Highfields, Hampton and Haden by 3.20pm.

Gatton, Grantham, Helidon, the area south of Helidon, the area north of Gatton and the area west of Toogoolawah are expected to be affected by 3.50pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning at 2.40pm that severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar. The next warning is due to be issued by 3:45 pm.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning at 2.40pm that severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar. The next warning is due to be issued by 3:45 pm. Bureau of Meteorology

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3.45 pm.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Frozen treat brings support to school students

    Frozen treat brings support to school students

    News Frozen yoghurt will be on sale at Natural Alternative to raise funds to support chaplains in local schools.

    • 14th Mar 2019 3:03 PM
    Give police a 'ring' if you're missing something special

    Give police a 'ring' if you're missing something special

    News Gold ring found by walker waits for owner

    Independent grocery store seeks local producers, growers

    Independent grocery store seeks local producers, growers

    News Calling all local fresh produce growers