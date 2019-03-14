WARNING: Severe thunderstorms moving towards Lockyer Valley

BATTEN down the hatches, storms are heading our way.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning at 2.40pm saying severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar.

Thunderstorms are moving towards the east to south-east and are forecast to affect Murphy's Creek, the area north of Toowoomba, Highfields, Hampton and Haden by 3.20pm.

Gatton, Grantham, Helidon, the area south of Helidon, the area north of Gatton and the area west of Toogoolawah are expected to be affected by 3.50pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3.45 pm.