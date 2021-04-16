Warning over potentially deadly $7 Kmart doggy toy

Australians love a Kmart bargain but one product is causing shoppers grave concern that it could actually be deadly.

Ladybird toys for dogs are being sold for $7 at the bargain store but they contain button batteries which could kill an animal if ingested.

"Dogs can easily rip to pieces these play toys and even if they don't swallow the battery themselves they could leave it on the floor for a child to pick up," Brisbane veterinarian Dr Josh Llinas said.

When chewed or punctured alkaline batteries leak a caustic substance that can burn a pet's mouth, oesophagus or stomach. If your pet swallows a portion of a battery, or a whole battery, it can cause an obstruction or blockage in their intestines.

Kmart is selling chew toys for dogs containing potentially lethal button batteries. Picture: Supplied

Thanks to tireless work by Choice, the ACCC and grieving families in December last year, seven years after the death of little Summer Steer from the Sunshine Coast, the Australian government introduced new mandatory safety information standards for all products containing button batteries.

Manufacturers, suppliers and retailers were given 18 months to comply with the standards that require secure battery compartments to stop children from accessing the batteries, compliance testing to demonstrate the batteries are secure warnings and emergency advice on packaging child-resistant packaging for higher risk batteries.

Four-year-old Summer died in June 2013 after swallowing a two-centimetre button battery.

"The warnings on these kind of dog toys should be large and easily spotted by shoppers so they are well aware to keep a close eye on the pet while at play," Dr Llinas said.

Kmart has been contacted for comment.

