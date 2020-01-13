Menu
Lake Wivenhoe. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Warning as water levels continue to drop

13th Jan 2020 12:58 PM
RESIDENTS have been urged to be water wise as dam levels continue to drop across the region.

The combined dam level for the southeast region was 55.7 per cent at 9am yesterday.

Seqwater is now in the "drought response" phase of the region's Drought Response Plan, which includes an increase of production at the Gold Coast Desalination Plant, maximising operation of the water grid and asking residents to make efforts to save water.

Residents were asked to limit their consumption to 150 litres a day.

Seawater suggested taking shorter showers, avoiding pre-rinsing dishes for the dishwasher and only using the washing machine with a full load.

If the combined dam levels drop below 50 per cent, residents will be asked to limit their consumption to 140 litres a day.

The Western Corridor Recycled Water Scheme will take as long as two years to remobilise and needs to be fully operational if combined dam levels drop to 40 per cent. Further restrictions will apply if levels continue to drop.

The region's other dams could be connected to the grid if necessary.

