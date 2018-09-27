Menu
Login
Breaking

WARNING ACTIVE: Severe storm with large hail, damaging winds

27th Sep 2018 2:34 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology with the threat of large hailstones and damaging winds.

The warning was activated at 1.50pm and includes that Southeast Coast, Wide Bay and Burnett forecast districts.

BOM warns that severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Imbil, Kilcoy and Nambour.

A severe thunderstorm warning activated at 1.50pm.
A severe thunderstorm warning activated at 1.50pm.

A more detailed warning details thunderstorms that are moving northeast and are expected to affect the area west of Kilcoy and Moore by 2.25pm, and Mt Kilcoy and Linville by 2.55pm.

The next warning is due to be issued at 2.50pm.

bureau of meteorolgy nambour severe storm warning sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    School set for $8.5 million refurbishment

    School set for $8.5 million refurbishment

    News The project will be completed for the 2020 school year.

    Reflecting on role played by road warriors

    Reflecting on role played by road warriors

    News The convoy will roll into Gatton this weekend for the 15th time.

    Residents urged to be aware of koalas on the move

    Residents urged to be aware of koalas on the move

    News Dog attack is a timely reminder for residents to be aware of koalas.

    Local Partners