Paralysis ticks are a threat to pets. Contributed
Warm weather kick starts early tick season

Nathan Greaves
by
9th Oct 2019 2:00 PM

ANIMAL owners are warned to be wary, with high temperatures bringing deadly ticks out of the woodwork early this season.

Paralysis ticks are already in abundance, with RSPCA Qld and private vets alike witnessing a steady stream of animals being brought in with tick paralysis.

RSPCA Qld's Senior Veterinarian Dr Anne Chester is warning all pet owners to check their pets thoroughly for any signs of ticks.

"All pet owners should seek advice from their vet on the best form of tick prevention. There are several alternatives including washes, collars, sprays, spot-ons and tablets,” she said.

"The paralysis tick can act very quickly indeed, and can cause severe impairment or worse. It's a killer!”

Dr Chester said it fell to pet owners to identify early symptoms of tick paralysis.

An unsteady staggering gait, dry cough, or even just a change in the animal's bark or meow can potentially indicate the effects of a tick bite.

"They should seek veterinary attention immediately,” Dr Chester said.

"The sooner the antiserum is administered the less chance there is of the tick poisoning being lethal. Prompt action can and will save lives.”

