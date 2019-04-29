LEST WE FORGET: Ted "Rub” Logan hosted the Forest Hill Anzac Day ceremony.

THOUSANDS gathered across the globe to remember the fallen Anzacs today, but the sentiment is almost a daily ritual for veteran Ted Logan.

War took the lives of his brother and cousins and, more than 70 years on, the thought still brings a tear to his eye.

Mr Logan was 19 when he received a telegram to say his older brother, T.J Logan, died during battle in New Guinea.

"It said Jock killed 19th of the month,” Mr Logan said.

At the time of his brother's death, Mr Logan was serving in the Australian Imperial Force in North Africa.

"I wanted to be there too,” he said.

T.J. Logan is one of the names inscribed on the Forest Hill War Memorial to honour the soldiers who died between 1939-1945.

Charles G, Crowley J.P, Crees J.R, Folbigg S.A, Herrmann R.A, Logan W.A.B, Logan R, Mc Allister R.A, Middleton R, Noyes L.C and Pacey M are also remembered on the sculpture in the small Lockyer Valley town.

Mr Logan proudly stood beside the memorial, adorned in his war medals, on Anzac Day, 2019.

It's a tradition he has done for so long he "wouldn't have a clue”.

This year, he hosted the Anzac Day ceremony, which was an honour for the veteran.

The Logan family has a strong history with military service, which includes Mr Logan's father who served in the World War I.

While Mr Logan said "stupid bloody youthfulness” led him to enlist in the war, he was proud to continue his family's service.

Along with North Africa, Mr Logan also served in New Guinea and Borneo for a total of five years.

"We did the first seaborne landing by Australian troops outside New Guinea after Gallipoli,” he said.

"I've seen too many blokes die. You either got killed or you didn't get killed, or you lost a leg or an arm.”

When Mr Logan returned to Australia he purchased a farm in the Lockyer Valley and has called the region home since.

"After the war I approached things differently, I like to think I'm a lot more tolerant, I was a cheeky, young hoon,” he said.

Following in the footsteps of his father he became involved with the RSL and was president of the Laidley RSL Sub Branch.

Anzac Day holds such a great importance to Mr Logan he "can't put into words” what it means to him.

His grandson Brendan Cox also paid his respects to their family and other fallen Anzacs alongside Mr Logan in Forest Hill.