Police are looking for Daniel Baumgart for questioning in relation to an altercation in Maryborough that left one man dead.
WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

Carlie Walker
4th Nov 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM

MARYBOROUGH detectives are still searching for a fourth man wanted for questioning after an altercation in John St left one man dead earlier this week.

Police wanted to speak Daniel Baumgart, 38, regarding the death of a 43-year-old Crestmead man.

His brother, James Baumgart, 36, was taken to hospital with stab wounds in the wake of the incident but recovered and has since been charged with murder.

Michael Hartley was located deceased at Ross Creek, near Gympie after allegedly being assaulted at a John Street address in Maryborough on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall, with a slim build and red hair.

Police believe he may have changed his features by shaving his beard and head and be staying with others in the Maryborough area.

Police have cautioned against assisting Daniel.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

The public can contact police at Crime Stoppers on 131 444.

fccourt fcpolice maryborough
