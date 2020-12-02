Menu
Police need your help identifying this man that stole a motorbike from an Esk business.
Crime

WANTED: Man stealing motorbike busted on CCTV camera

Ali Kuchel
2nd Dec 2020 6:00 AM
POLICE are searching for a man who broke into an Esk Business and stole a motorbike.

CCTV images captured a man enter the Esk business on November 15, shortly after midnight.

Esk station’s sergeant Karlene Trezise said a dark coloured station wagon, possibly a commodore VZ with panel damage to the passenger, pulled up to the rear of the property in Peters Street.

One of the occupants can be seen climbing a fence before forcing open the front gate and removing a motorbike.

A YCF Starts NGK 110 motorbike was reported stolen.

Footage shows the bike being put in the vehicle at the side of the business near before been driven away.

Esk police are appealing to anyone who knows the identity of the person and the vehicle, or may have witnessed the incident.

Any information can be passed on at the Esk police station, by calling 5424 1100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 3330000.

 

