Cartoonist Harry Bruce's take on advertisement for a volunteer job at Bushy Islet. Today's cartoon been brought to you by Dawson MP George Christensen. George is a proud supporter of free speech and the ability of our cartoonists to take the mickey out of the political class.
Offbeat

WANTED: Island adventurer to wipe out ant infestation

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
26th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Wanted: An island adventurer who can help wipe out an ant listed in the world's top 100 worst invasive species.

The location of the volunteer's mission will be Bushy Islet, situated within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park's South Cumberland Islands National Park, northeast of Mackay.

Their target is the sap-sucking African big-headed ant which was previously eradicated from Lord Howe Island in 2018.

"(The ant) can outcompete other insects and destabilise food chains," Reef Catchments organiser Cass Hayward said.

The African big headed ant. Picture: File
"This is a unique opportunity, not many people ever get to visit Bushy Island.

"We will be taking biosecurity very seriously.

Bushy Islet, east of Mackay. Picture: Reef Catchments
﻿"Bushy is (a) remote island, you will need to be psychically fit and prepared for fieldwork and long boat trips.

"We will be sleeping on the boat."

Mackay Regional Councillor Alison Jones. Picture: Heidi Petith
Mackay Councillor Alison Jones said Reef Catchments reported the ant infestation as part its membership in Mackay Regional Council's Sustainability and Environment Advisory Committee.

She said the Mackay region covered 7500sq km including 31 beaches, driving home the importance of collaboration across organisations.

Bushy Islet, east of Mackay. Picture: Reef Catchments
The Bushy Islet eradication project was funded by the Australian Government's Reef Trust. ﻿

To express your interest in volunteering, phone Cass Hayward on 0429 155 841 or email cass.hayward@reefcatchments.com

Mackay Daily Mercury

