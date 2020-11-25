Menu
Graffiti tagged in Toogoolawah near the courthouse. Photo: Supplied
Crime

WANTED: Cops hunt graffiti vandal, calls for dashcam footage

Ali Kuchel
25th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
POLICE are on the hunt for a vandal that has left his mark on a building near the Toogoolawah Courthouse.

Police believe at 6.45pm on Sunday, November 15, unknown people left spray painted eyesores on the building between the courthouse and Digyarra Street in Toogoolawah.

Police are calling for information from the community to identify the offender, who officers believe a male that operates alone at the time of the offence.

“We also request community members with vehicle dashcam footage that may have been in the vicinity of Digyarra St to review any footage they may have,” Sergeant John Cumner said.

He said anyone with dashcam footage between the Brisbane Valley Highway and Cressbrook Street between 6 - 8pm may have caught a glimpse of the offender.

Footage can be taken to the Toogoolawah Police Station.

toogoolawah toogoolawah crime
Gatton Star

