‘Want to die now?’: Rapist salesman terrorised women

A Brisbane car dealer who terrorised three women, drugging them and holding them captive before raping and filming his final victim, poses a "significant danger" to the community and should be jailed for a minimum of 12 years, a prosecutor says.

Former Volkswagen salesman David Jae Hwa Lee, 32, pleaded guilty to more than 50 offences relating to the crimes against three young women from 2017 to 2018.

The Brisbane District Court heard Lee abused the women in the granny flat of his mum's house, all young Korean women who had no family support in Australia.

Crown Prosecutor Judith Geary said Lee had repeatedly drugged all three of the women with Alprazolam, telling them the drugs were vitamins or medicine.

When all three women tried to leave, he became angry and in two cases he choked the victims and held knives to their throats, threatening to kill them.

Ms Geary said Lee sexually abused and raped his final victim, videoing the attack before sending it to an associate who he asked to post the video "all over the internet" to take revenge on the woman for trying to leave his house.

"The crown submits he presents a genuine threat to young women who may be associated with him in any way, he represents a significant danger to the community," Ms Geary said.

Lee met his first victim, a 22-year-old Korean woman, on Instagram in 2017.

The court heard he drugged her 11 times and when she tried to leave, he held a knife to her and said "you know what will happen if you run away".

Ms Geary said the second victim was a 24-year-old escort at a licenced brothel.

Lee was a customer but he became "controlling and obsessive", drugging her five times before choking and punching her when she tried to leave his house.

Lee also locked the woman inside the granny flat to stop her from leaving and later drove her to Mount Coot-Tha, saying as he drove: "I'm going to take you to the forest and kill you."

He also threatened to tell the woman's family and friends what she did for work and on one occasion, pushed her to the ground and held a knife to her throat.

The court heard Lee's behaviour escalated when he met the third woman, a 24-year-old Korean woman who had arrived in Australia the day they met and who spoke little English.

Ms Geary said Lee frequently gave her drugs which would make her lose consciousness.

He raped the woman and sexually abused her on a number of occasions, filming one of the rapes before sending it to a friend along with her passport photo asking for the film to be posted online as revenge for her leaving him.

The court heard Lee also choked and punched the woman and threatened her to stop her from leaving, saying "do you want to die now".

Ms Geary submitted Lee, who has been in custody for almost two years, should be sentenced to a minimum 12 years imprisonment. He will be sentenced on Friday.

Originally published as 'Want to die now?': Rapist salesman terrorised women