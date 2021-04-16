Want a job to make some dough? Domino’s is hiring

Domino's Hatton Vale franchisees Brandon and Kushla Brooking are calling for more staff to work at their rapidly-expanding store. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

If you’re looking to make some serious dough – the money and pizza kind – there’s 12 jobs up for grabs at one of the Lockyer’s most popular takeaway spots.

And the added bonus is you’ve just got to have a great attitude for working and learning.

With coronavirus prompting more people to turn to takeaway meals, Domino’s Hatton Vale is putting out the call for at least 12 delivery drivers to join the crew.

Franchisees Kushla and Brandon Brooking will expand their team of 29 to cope with the growing number of orders and deliveries between Minden, Brightview, Plainland and Hatton Vale.

“The work ethic, that’s all we are looking for. Anything else we can train into them, how to make pizza dough, how to do deliveries safely,” Brandon said.

“When we get the right people turn up with the right attitudes that’s what we are looking for.”

The Brooking, who both started at Domino’s as teenagers, say there’s plenty of career opportunities for future staff who walk through the door.

Brandon started at Domino’s as a delivery driver and said he was eager to hire school-based trainees to start their Certificate III in hospitality.

From there, they would complete a Cert IV and move into a diploma of business.

“We can help our staff grow into something, and when they leave they go with a sense of purpose, to uni, moving out of home or into a full-time role, and they’re really confident, well-rounded young adults,” he said.

When the Brookings started their Hatton Vale business four years ago, they had four drivers and six in-store employees.

“We can’t get enough drivers, we’re up to 15, which for us is huge.”

Football season, State of Origin and winter are the store’s busiest times, and Brandon says on an origin night they can make 800-1000 pizzas in three hours.

The duo also owns a store in Ferny Vale, Brisbane, and Kushla said it was the booming small acreage that was another reason for needing more drivers.

“We’ve been in a lot of other stores where the areas are very small and condensed, whereas out here it’s small acreages and the houses are further apart,” she said.

“Our delivery area is much bigger. It’s one of the biggest challenges. We’ve still got to get pizzas out in 20 minutes, and it might take us 15 minutes to drive there.”

P-plate drivers are encouraged to apply for the driver roles, and the couple say there’s nothing stopping workers from becoming in-store staff and learning the ropes to become managers.

Domino’s Gatton is also looking for four delivery experts for its store.

Anyone interested in applying for a job can visit the Hatton Vale Domino’s store during open hours or visit the careers website here.