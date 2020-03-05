‘Wannabe gangster’ faces court on weapon, threats to kill grandma

A “WANNABE gangster” who threatened to kill his grandmother has been ordered to spend more time in prison.

John Paul Sullivan fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday via video link having already spent 20 days in custody, facing seven charges including using a carriage service to make a threat to kill, breaching bail and unlawful possession of weapons.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that between January 17 - February 10, Sullivan received tainted property from an individual, namely a firearm which he posed with in a photo he posted on social media platform.

The court heard on January 27, Sullivan used a carrier service and threatened to kill his grandmother if she went to police about his offences.

On February 5, Sullivan was also charged with the common assault of another man.

The court heard he had also breached bail on two occasions and further received tainted property, namely a bag of clothes and toiletries.

“The fact that he threatened to kill his grandmother and told her he’d smash her head in if she contacted police I would definitely suggest a term of imprisonment is within range,” sgt Whiting said.

Sullivan pleaded guilty to all charges.

“The most serious of the offending is receiving the firearm. It might have seemed cool to be a wannabe gangster by posing with it, but if someone else got access to it, who knows what could have gone wrong,” Magistrate Saggers said.

“And then you would have been in far more trouble, just because you wanted to be an Instagram tough guy.”

The court heard that Sullivan had been seriously affected by a drug at the time of the weapon offence and has a history with numerous dishonesty offences.

“You need to give some serious thought to your drug use,” Magistrate Saggers said.

Magistrate Saggers sentenced Sutherland to one month imprisonment for the two counts of breaching bail, six months for the receiving firearm, one month for the unlawful possession, one month for receiving tainted property and three months for the common assault, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

For using a carriage service to make a threat to kill, Sullivan was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

He was ordered to serve two months of the sentence taking into account the time already spent in custody, with the remainder to be wholly suspended for 18 months on a good behaviour bond of $500.

He was also ordered to pay $2311.50 restitution, which is half the cost of the firearm obtained.