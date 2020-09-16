Walsh’s brisk batting paves way for comfortable win

Lockyer/Ipswich cricketer Andrew Walsh in attacking form, leading the way.

By Mike Nowlan

LOCKYER/Ipswich's Division 1 side capitalised on their understrength opponents with a comfortable victory in their latest over 60's match at Ropehill.

Gold Coast Blue playing numbers were decimated due to coronavirus restrictions. They struggled to be competitive making 8/127 off their 45 overs after being sent in on a slow, low bouncing wicket.

The home side ran the total down in 29.5 overs for the loss of five wickets.

At one stage, Gold Coast were 5/21, as Gillam, Zahnow and Gotting ran amok.

The middle order batsmen decided to bat the overs out because Griffin ground out 21 off 63 balls before Bob Harbot bowled him to end a 45 run partnership with Jackson who eventually retired for 43 off a marathon 96 balls.

Bree spent 51 balls accumulating 22 not out.

Gillam, with 2/32 and Zahnow (2/8) had the best bowling figures.

Lockyer/Ipswich required less than three runs an over to win.

Andrew Walsh led the way with a brisk 40 retired off 36 balls, keeping the home side well ahead of the required rate.

Despite five batsmen only making single figures, Zahnow hit the ball very hard to reach 40 off 50.

It was then left to Gotting to guide the side home with a session to spare.

Elleson had the best bowling figures with 3/47 off eight.

"Tex" Morton finished with 1/9 off seven overs.

The Ropehill outfield generally provided good value for shots, but many batsmen found the low bounce of the pitch disconcerting at times.

Lockyer/Ipswich skipper Graham Bichel was pleased with his side's performance despite missing several key players.

He thanked the Gold Coast players for making the trip to Ropehill in these difficult times.

He gave man-of-the-match honours to Peter Jackson whose fighting effort ensured that Gold Coast batted out their overs.

John Salter, the Coast's captain, said that there were many deserving bowling performances, He gave the man-of-the-match award to Walsh who made sure that the home side was always in a winning position.

Salter said that it was always a pleasure to come to Ropehill, but playing the combined side was a tall order.

Both captains were complimentary of the catering and the spirit in which the game was played, as well as the consistency of the umpires.