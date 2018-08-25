Menu
A woman was arrested at the Warwick RSL Memorial Club around 11:30pm last night.
Wallet swiped from bar while owner's back was turned

marian faa
by
25th Aug 2018 7:58 AM

WARWICK police arrested and charged a 36-year-old woman from Chermside after she allegedly stole a wallet from a person inside the Warwick RSL last night.

The owner left the wallet unattended for a period of time, in which it was allegedly stolen.

Police were called with the RSL around 11:30pm.

The woman was arrested and charged with stealing.

She is due to appear at the Warwick Magistrates Court on September 26.

The wallet was recovered and returned to the owner.

