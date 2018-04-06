Menu
Wallace is relaxed and ready for another Games effort

DIVE IN: Tessa Wallace will compete in the 200m breaststroke during what is her third Commonwealth Games appearance today on the Gold Coast.
Tom Threadingham
SWIMMING: Tessa Wallace has braced herself for a tough battle in the pool as she hunts an opportunity to claim medal success at the Commonwealth Games.

While she faces a strong international field, Wallace believes one of her greatest challenges comes in the form of fellow Australian teammate, and Sunshine Coast product, Taylor McKeown.

McKeown is the defending champion in the 200m breaststroke, and also touched the wall ahead of Wallace at the national trials last month.

"Obviously there's my teammate Taylor McKeown who is definitely up there for a medal chance and then we've got a couple of big competitors from Canada, England and Scotland who will all be vying for that medal opportunity,” she said.

"I think it will be a tough race in the heats just to get into the final let alone getting onto the podium.”

Despite the pressure, the veteran Australian swimmer, who is in her third Commonwealth Games, wasn't too fazed.

"This is the most relaxed I think I've ever felt heading into a major competition like this,” she said.

She will dive into heat one of the 200m breaststroke on Saturday at 10.40am with hopes of securing a spot in the final later that day.

"The gold medal is always the goal when it comes to your main event but I'll be absolutely ecstatic to be on the podium because it's going to be a very tough field,” she said.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

