It’s been described as one of the 'greatest animal survival stories of all time'. This young agile wallaby survived against all odds after it was hit by a car.
Pets & Animals

Wallaby survives 340km journey in car grill

by Toby Vue
28th Aug 2020 3:38 PM
A YOUNG agile wallaby has survived against all odds after it was hit by a car near Laura, three-and-a-half hours northwest of Cairns.

An RSPCA spokesman said the family was driving from Bamaga to Cairns when they hit the wallaby.

They stopped the car to look for it but presumed it had hopped into the bush when they couldn't find it.

The young wallaby survived against all odds after being hit by car 340km northwest of Cairns and was trapped behind a car grill on the journey into Cairns. PICTURE: RSPCA Queensland
When they arrived in Cairns after about 340km from Laura, they went to sleep and woke up in the morning to inspect the car.

It was then that they heard a noise and discovered the wallaby was alive and trapped behind the grill of the car.

They called the RSPCA and Cairns inspector Ben Newman was able to free the wallaby.

The rescued wallaby after being found trapped behind a grill. PICTURE: RSPCA Queensland
"I couldn't believe it," Mr Newman said.

"This would have to be one of the greatest animal survival stories of all time.

"Incredibly, he only had a few scratches and after a visit to the vet was deemed fit to be returned to the wild."

Mr Newman released one very lucky wallaby on Friday afternoon.

 

Originally published as Wallaby survives 340km journey in car grill

