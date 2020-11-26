Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lantana flower
Lantana flower
News

Waiting list for council’s lantana chemical subsidy program

Ali Kuchel
26th Nov 2020 12:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MORE than 430 hectares of Lantana has been sprayed or removed by Somerset Council in a bid to stop the invasive pest weed.

At council’s meeting on Wednesday, director of planning Luke Hannan said almost 360 hectares of lantana had been mechanically removed and destroyed.

In addition, another 75 hectares had been chemically treated.

It comes as council offered a 100 per cent chemical subsidy to gain control of lantana throughout the Somerset region.

The rebate program is also designed to assist primary production and help stimulate the local economy.

However, a landholder just outside the program border has asked to be included in the program, for fear of the weed spreading, councillor Cheryl Gaedtke said.

Somerset council is offering a 100 per cent chemical rebate for residents to combat lantana (file image).
Somerset council is offering a 100 per cent chemical rebate for residents to combat lantana (file image).

“I’ve been approached by a resident who doesn’t qualify because they’re outside the catchment area.”

Cr Gaedtke said about 43 letters were sent out to residents, with about five not interested, and one to two on a waiting list.

Mr Hannah said the resident’s application would be taken to Seqwater by council for consideration.

The program is funded through the Australian Government’s Communities Combating Pest and Weed Impacts during Drought program.

Councillor Sean Choat said many members of the community had voice their praise about the effort council was making to control the weed.

lantana weed somerset council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New bakery’s specialty requires attention to detail

        Premium Content New bakery’s specialty requires attention to detail

        Food & Entertainment The newest bakery is open for business, and for those looking for an alternative to a pie – there’s some healthy Vietnamese options too. Check out the photos here:

        State cutting it fine on $5.6b deadline

        Premium Content State cutting it fine on $5.6b deadline

        Health Coronavirus Qld: State yet to lodge international student plan

        Not just physical: The DV behaviour to be outlawed

        Premium Content Not just physical: The DV behaviour to be outlawed

        Crime Qld DV laws: Coercive and controlling behaviour outlawed

        Best holiday deals as state opens for business

        Premium Content Best holiday deals as state opens for business

        News Queensland surge as border barricades crumble