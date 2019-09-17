Wait times cut short with new CBD business

WAITING times for a haircut in Gatton have been cut short by the arrival of a new barber shop.

After seven years spent honing her barbering talents in Toowoomba, Paige Neumann has returned to the town she grew up in to open a barbershop all of her own.

The Barber Suite opened its doors on last weekend, in the Gatton IGA Shopping Centre.

As the owner and only employee, her first week in business has given Paige plenty to do.

"So far, I've been fairly busy in my first week, and that's without advertising. This centre gets a lot of foot traffic," she said.

The new shop will be facing stiff competition from the other, established hairdressers around Gatton.

Paige said the addition of another barber in a convenient location would benefit customers.

"The other barber shops are busy. It's good to spread it out a bit so customers don't have to wait as long," she said.

"I don't take bookings, it's just walk-in."

Though she's on her own for the moment, Paige is hoping for the opportunity to grow in future.

"We'll see what happens. Hopefully I'll be able to expand, and open up more," she said.

"I'll get another chair, and get some more work in."

As with any new business, Paige is relying on community support to help her business grow, so come on down to The Barber Suite for a quick trim, and a friendly chat.