WAG’s furious rant at AFL party boys

Tenisha Crook, the girlfriend of Richmond player Jack Higgins, delivered a filthy spray at the Western Bulldogs in an Instagram video that has been made public by the Herald Sun.

Crook, who is staying inside the RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast that houses players from a number of teams - including the Tigers and Dogs - accused the elimination final losers of partying midweek while Richmond and Geelong were preparing for their cutthroat semi-finals.

The Herald Sun uncovered footage of Crook talking late at night after she'd made a noise complaint to security.

"I opened my door shortly, because I heard some moving around, and I saw the security guard," Crook said.

"I said, 'Hey, can you hear that music? It's really loud, we can hear it right through our walls', because I could still hear the music after he told them off.



"He said, 'Yeah, we've just told them off (and to) turn their music down'.



"Little losers have turned it up louder in spite of this.

"I wouldn't go off about something like this, but Richmond and Geelong are training for their finals that are in two or three days.



"Probably doing their final session of training that is extremely important for a final, and these idiots - just because they've gotten knocked out - are treating it like a western suburbs nightclub.



"How selfish can you be? Literally get on your flight back to Footscray, or wherever the f*** you live.

"It just makes me so mad."

Tenisha Crook and Jack Higgins. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The Bulldogs downplayed the incident, telling the Herald Sun Crook's complaints were overblown.

Any disruption didn't bother the Richmond and Geelong players as both teams won to progress to preliminary finals this weekend.

It's the second time Crook has made headlines in the past 12 months after she spoke out in December last year following nasty rumours that were spreading on social media about her relationship with 21-year-old Higgins.

"Absolutely disgusting that it has gotten to the point where I have needed to respond to this slander and defamation," Crook wrote on Instagram.



"I am horrified at the amount of (all male) putrid messages received in mine and Jack's Facebook and Instagram dms.



"The lack of privacy Hig and myself/others have received is appalling.



"Football fans need to learn to respect the privacy of players and their families/wives and girlfriends (especially in the off-

season).



"Yes, there is a spotlight put on players and their partners. However, there is absolutely no right to abuse, stalk us and make up rumoured stories.

"Jack and myself are extremely happy in our relationship.



"Please stop messaging us/commenting on our photos/positing rubbish about us on Twitter and continuing stupid misogynistic threads that involve other players and families."

