WAG’s daring outfit a ‘10 out of 10’

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States walks with fiancÃ©e Paulina Gretzky after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It was slightly cheeky but Paulina Gretzky's outfit for the final round of the Masters ended up being perfect as her partner Dustin Johnson charged to a dominant win.

After catching the eye with a low-cut number on day one, Gretzky went with a green jacket on Sunday - and viewers loved it.

If you're unfamiliar with golf's most prestigious tournament, the winner is handed a green jacket which made Gretzky's wardrobe choice slightly daring.

Johnson entered the final round with a four-shot lead but was still under plenty of pressure - both from Australian challenger Cameron Smith and his own history.

The American had previously lost all four times he'd entered the final round of a major with the lead.

But he posted a round of four-under to finish at 20-under for the tournament and five shots ahead of Smith.

His final putt sparked emotional scenes on the 18th green as both Johnson and Gretzky fought back tears.

Dustin Johnson is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters champion Tiger Woods. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Johnson met Gretzky in 2009, but they didn't start dating until 2013. Seven months later, the pair got engaged. They have two sons - 5-year-old Tatum and 3-year-old River.

She comes from sporting royalty and is the daughter of legendary Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky.

Johnson, who won the US Open in 2016, revealed in September how his other half plays a big part in his game.

"She's a huge part of me, our family and my success," Johnson said.

"She's home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do. She understands everything it takes to get to where you want to be and the sacrifices you have to make.

"Having her dad as the greatest hockey player, she understands. You couldn't ask for a better partner."

And today she was also receiving rave reviews from fans.

Paulina wearing her own green jacket is a 10 outta 10 — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) November 15, 2020

Adidas, which sponsors Johnson, were loving it too.

Yes, for what adidas pays DJ, they get head-to-toe apparel rights to Paulina too. This outfit was not put together yesterday. pic.twitter.com/bDoQCu98Gm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 15, 2020

Originally published as WAG's daring outfit a '10 out of 10'