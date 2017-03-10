Wage subsidies lead to healthier jobs in Lockyer Valley

NEW JOBS: Tiffany Devine and Bedri Genc have landed new jobs thanks to the federally funded jobactive wage subsidy.

TIFFANY Devine has always enjoyed health and fitness, but never thought she'd end up in the industry.

However, thanks to a federally funded jobactive wage subsidy, it's an industry Ms Devine can now see herself working in for the rest of her life.

Under the jobactive wage subsidy, employers can access wage subsidies of up to $6500 for employing eligible job seekers.

Up to $10,000 is available for a business employing eligible mature-age job seekers.

Jobactive provider Best Employment pitched the wage subsidy to The Shed, which was quick to take advantage of it and not only hire Tiffany but Bedri Genc too.

"It was something I always enjoyed and I've always loved fitness, but never thought I'd get involved in it," Tiffany said.

"But now that I think it's something that I want to do for the rest of my life."

Unlike Tiffany, working in the fitness industry had always been the goal for Bedri.

"Ever since I graduated high school that's the only thing I could imagine doing," he said.

Best Employment Gatton performance manager Tamara Robinson said the jobactive wage subsidy greatly boosted local business.

"I think it's fantastic and it gives unemployed job seekers an opportunity that they wouldn't normally get and it's a lot easier for them to get jobs if the employers have a bit of a subsidy," she said.

"They are more likely to put them on and get them the right training if there isn't that large cost."