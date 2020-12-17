WA considers shutting border to NSW

WA is considering whether to resume its tough border stance with NSW, where the number of locally acquired COVID-19 cases is mounting.

WA remains open to NSW travellers for now, despite the spate of locally acquired COVID-19 cases in Sydney, as the western state breaks a world record for days without community transmission.

The first case was an aircrew van driver who lives in south Sydney followed by two cases in the Northern Beaches, which were confirmed on Wednesday.

A further three cases were reported by NSW Health on Thursday.

"We'll just wait and see what the medical advice says," Premier Mark McGowan told reporters moments before the sixth case was confirmed.

"It just depends on whether there has been significant spread of the virus and we're just awaiting clarity on that.

"If we need to, we will put up the hard border. Whilst that might be upsetting for people, we'll do what we have to do to keep having a great record in WA and keep the health and welfare of West Australians paramount."

Mr McGowan said he would get the advice later on Thursday but there was no guarantee a firm decision would immediately follow.

"It depends upon the testing regime in NSW and how many cases emerge," he said.

"The chief health officer will liaise with his counterpart in Sydney to find out what the situation is. That's currently happening.

"I don't know if we'll have a final answer today. Obviously, if there's a significant cluster, that is something we'll need to treat very seriously."

He said WA had set a world record of 250 days without a case of community transmission.

"Nowhere else in the world can say that," the Premier said.

"It has now resulted in outstanding economic outcomes for our state.

"I just want to keep that record in place."

