VW Beetle creates a big buzz at tip shop in Gatton

Tom Threadingham
| 13th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
BEEP: The Anuha Tip Shop team with the 1967 Volkswagen Beetle.
KEN Philp has seen many quirky second-hand items pass through the doors of the Anuha Tip Shop, but the latest addition "takes the cake”.

Sitting proudly at the Tip Shop's front door is a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle.

However, it's not your ordinary VW Beetle, with the previous owner fully converting it to electric.

Tip Shop supervisor Mr Philp said the car ran on 40 lithium batteries and, hidden behind a panel, even had a socket ready to be plugged in and charged.

He said the tip shop had sold a variety of pre-loved items over the past three years, even a show dunking machine, but never an electric car.

"We've had everything,” he said.

"We are getting great support from the public with donations and this one takes the cake.”

Mr Philp said he was not sure what to expect when the owner, who wanted to remain anonymous, approached the tip shop about the car.

"He said a couple weeks before that he had an old Volkswagen and would we be interested,” Mr Philp said.

"I assumed it would be a rusty old thing but it's pretty special, isn't it?”

Mr Philp said the tip shop team was excited to roll the car in and had already got to work cleaning it up.

"It'll be a project for the tip shop staff, and it's a very interesting conversation piece,” he said.

Although the tip shop is a treasure trove of second-hand items on sale at great prices, Mr Philp said there was no immediate plan to sell the electric Beetle.

Anuha Tip Shop production worker Alain Blanco said it was great to have the car in the shop and had already been busy polishing up the chrome.

"I didn't believe it until it came in,” Mr Blanco said.

"It brings something new to the table.”

Mr Philp said the Anuha Tip Shop had been operating for more than three years and was an ideal avenue to breathe new life into second-hand items that would otherwise end up in landfill.

"This is doing a great service for the environment; instead of it all going to the landfill it ends up here for sale,” he said.

Topics:  anuha gatton tip shop vw beetle

