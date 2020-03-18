Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
VIRUS VICTIM: Lockyer Valley election forums canceled.
VIRUS VICTIM: Lockyer Valley election forums canceled.
News

Voters to miss out on candidates info night

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
18th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH just two weeks to go before the local government elections, ratepayers won’t have their chance to meet the candidates and ask them questions as the coronavirus cans another event.

The Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club was set to host two candidate forums this week and next week, giving voters the chance to put questions to the candidates vying for office.

Lockyer Valley election forums canceled.
Lockyer Valley election forums canceled.

But with COVID-19 continuing to sweep across the world, the group has made the decision to cancel both tomorrow night’s forum in Laidley, and the Gatton forum on March 25.

The club said in a Facebook post they believed it was “in the community’s best interests” to cancel the events.

“We wish all the candidates well in their future campaigning and at the ballot box. Let the best people win,” the post read.

More Stories

Show More
2020 council election candidates forum lockyer valley council elections lockyer valley toast masters meet the candidates
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Steep decline in bull ride drink drivers positive: police

        premium_icon Steep decline in bull ride drink drivers positive: police

        News Despite three assaults and 10 drink drivers being caught, police were pleased with the crowds’ behaviour

        • 18th Mar 2020 12:55 PM
        CANCELLED, CLOSED, POSTPONED: Lockyer, Somerset events

        premium_icon CANCELLED, CLOSED, POSTPONED: Lockyer, Somerset events

        News Keep up-to-date with how COVID-19 affects you

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Health More than 450 cases confirmed across Australia

        Rogue horse causes traffic crash on Lockyer road

        premium_icon Rogue horse causes traffic crash on Lockyer road

        News Ambulances were called after a car with three occupants collided with a horse.