Voters to miss out on candidates info night

WITH just two weeks to go before the local government elections, ratepayers won’t have their chance to meet the candidates and ask them questions as the coronavirus cans another event.

The Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club was set to host two candidate forums this week and next week, giving voters the chance to put questions to the candidates vying for office.

Lockyer Valley election forums canceled.

But with COVID-19 continuing to sweep across the world, the group has made the decision to cancel both tomorrow night’s forum in Laidley, and the Gatton forum on March 25.

The club said in a Facebook post they believed it was “in the community’s best interests” to cancel the events.

“We wish all the candidates well in their future campaigning and at the ballot box. Let the best people win,” the post read.