VOTE: Would you use a train between Toowoomba and Ipswich?

15th Feb 2019 10:50 AM

A FAST rail link between Ipswich and Toowoomba could be a step closer.

The federal government this week announced they would begin negotiations with the state government on funding arrangements for a proposed South East Queensland City Deal.

The deal would provide funding guarantees for a number of vital projects to help the south east support its burgeoning population.

Included in the blue-print TransformingSEQ, proposed by the Council of Mayors South East Queensland, is improved bus services for our region, upgrading the Warrego Highway and a passenger rail link from Ipswich to Toowoomba.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan said the rail link was the council's number one priority, and something the community had been needing for sometime.

What do you think, would you use a rail service to travel to Toowoomba and Ipswich?

Vote in our weekly reader poll below:

Would you use a train service from the Lockyer Valley to Brisbane or Toowoomba?

