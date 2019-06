THIS month, the Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced it would introduce a Lockyer Valley-specific gift card.

The incentive will aim to boost the local economy as well as support shopping local.

It is expected the card will be in circulation within the next few months.

