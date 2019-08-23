Menu
VOTE: Have your say in the Gatton Star's weekly reader poll.
Opinion

VOTE: Would you support divisional voting for local council?

Dominic Elsome
by
23rd Aug 2019 3:55 PM

SINCE amalgamating in 2008, both Lockyer and Somerset councils have covered their regions as a whole.

However there have been calls to introduce divisional voting to the region to ensure councillors are better representing the region as a whole.

Under the scheme, councillors would run for a seat in a division of the council area, with voters in the section voting for who they wished to represent them.

This is similar to the House of Representatives in federal or state politics.

Many other councils already have this system, including Brisbane and Ipswich City Councils.

Would you like to see divisional voting introduced to Somerset and Lockyer Valley Regional councils?

Have your say in our weekly reader poll, with the results to be published in the next Gatton Star.

Would you support divisional voting for local councils?

