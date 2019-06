There were plenty of rides to try out at the 2017 Gatton Show.

There were plenty of rides to try out at the 2017 Gatton Show. Lachlan McIvor

WITH the show season upon us, we want to know, would you prefer a public holiday for the Ekka or for the Gatton Show.

Each year, we get a public holiday for the Ekka, but not our local show.

Vote in our weekly reader poll below and the results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

Vote here: