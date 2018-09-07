Menu
When choosing milk, pick local, branded bottles.
When choosing milk, pick local, branded bottles. Molly Glassey
VOTE: Would you pay an extra 10c a litre for milk

Ali Kuchel
by
7th Sep 2018 4:47 PM

SUPERMARKET giant Woolworths is on board to initiate a 10c milk levy increase in a bid to help drought-stricken farmers.

But opposition supermarket Coles remains on the backfoot, and has not announced if it will be joining.

The campaign is lead by Queensland Dairyfarmers Organisation, and processor Parmalat (Pauls) has announced they will pass on the full levy amount to farmers should it come into affect.

NORCO has also announced it will increase the base price of milk by five cents a litre, saying its farmer can not wait for the levy to be introduced.

Would you be willing to pay an extra 10c/litre to help QLD dairyfarmers?

Federal Agricultural Minister David Littleproud acknowledged Woolworths and Coles were sensitive to the impact 10c extra a litre of milk would place on family budgets.

"Consumers need to understand the impact of having few Australian dairyfarmers north of the Victorian border would be much greater in the long term," he said.

Gatton Star

