VOTE: Would you eat ‘odd-looking’ supermarket vegetables?

Would you eat weird or misshapen produce from a supermarket? PICTURE: ZOE PHILLIPS

WE ARE a wasteful society.

There's no denying it - you only need to look at the mountains for disused toys, clothes and food piling up in landfill to see this.

One of the worst wastes is that of food.

We have quickly become extremely picky when it comes to our produce, and supermarkets have adapted to this by turning away fruit and vegetables that don't look right.

tons of fresh produce - perfectly fine to eat - is waste every year, and much never even makes it to market.

But changes are occurring, with some supermarket introducing sections of 'odd' produce for a cheaper price.

But what about you? Would you eat weird or misshapen produce from a supermarket?

Let us know in our weekly reader poll.