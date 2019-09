Trucks ready to be the first trucks on the toowoomba bypass. Official opening of Toowoomba Bypass. September 2019

Trucks ready to be the first trucks on the toowoomba bypass. Official opening of Toowoomba Bypass. September 2019 Bev Lacey

THE Toowoomba Bypass is officially open, and for the first three months, motorists will be able to use the new road without paying tolls.

Its been years of construction, but finally, truckies and motorists can skip Toowoomba when heading west, or returning.

With free tolls for the first three months, the Gatton Star would like to know if you will test drive the new bypass.

