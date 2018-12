SPEAKING UP: More than 86,000 consumers have signed petitions asking for mandatory Country of Origin Labelling for seafood sold in the foodservice industry.

SPEAKING UP: More than 86,000 consumers have signed petitions asking for mandatory Country of Origin Labelling for seafood sold in the foodservice industry. Contributed

CHRISTMAS is just days away, and its almost time to relax with family and friends.

There's plenty of Christmas traditions, but a common one s seafood, or prawns, on Christmas day.

Is seafood part of your Christmas traditions?

Vote in our weekly reader poll below.