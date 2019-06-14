Menu
Login
News

VOTE: Will the new prison will be a benefit to the region?

Ali Kuchel
by
14th Jun 2019 3:57 PM

EARLIER this week, the government announced it would fund $2 million towards a study to build a men's prison in the Lockyer Valley.

The proposed prison, which would eventually house up to 1000 male inmates, would form stage two of the South Queensland Correctional Facility project.

Do you think the new prison will be a benefit to the Lockyer Valley Region?

Have your say and vote in our weekly reader poll.

The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

Reader poll

Do you think the new prison will be a benefit to the region?

View Results
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Rates up, levies down: Lockyer council hands down its budget

    Rates up, levies down: Lockyer council hands down its budget

    News Two thirds of Lockyer Valley ratepayers will receive a rate increase of just $1-a-week, and some will even see a decrease in their rates.

    Star students inspire renowned artist

    Star students inspire renowned artist

    News Surrealist artist blown away by talented pupils

    Healthy brew gives second life to fruit

    Healthy brew gives second life to fruit

    News 'Kombucha is a form of fermentation, generally of tea'