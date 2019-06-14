VOTE: Will the new prison will be a benefit to the region?

EARLIER this week, the government announced it would fund $2 million towards a study to build a men's prison in the Lockyer Valley.

The proposed prison, which would eventually house up to 1000 male inmates, would form stage two of the South Queensland Correctional Facility project.

