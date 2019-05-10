Menu
VOTE: Who will you vote for this election

Ali Kuchel
by
10th May 2019 3:45 PM

WITH the Federal Election looming on May 18, there isn't much time left to decide who you will vote for.

In Wright, there are eight candidates vying for the seat, currently held by Liberal candidate Scott Buchholz.

In Blair, there are nine candidates, and the set is presently held by incumbent Shayne Neumann.

We would like to know, who has your vote so far in the seat of Wright.

Your answers are anonymous.

Cast your vote here (But don't forget to cast your real vote on Saturday, May 18)

Reader poll

Who will you vote for in the seat of Wright?

