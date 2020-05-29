Menu
Wesfarmers is closing up to 75 Target stores.
VOTE: Where would you prefer to shop at: Kmart or Target?

Ali Kuchel
by
29th May 2020 11:08 AM

GATTON'S Target store will become a Kmart shop next year, following Wesfarmers mass re-branding and shop closure nation wide.

The Gatton Star learned, the iconic Lockyer Valley Target shop would become a Kmart store in mid 2021, along with many in Australia.

For years, Lockyer Valley residents have been calling for a Kmart shop, but their wishes will come at a cost.

It is unknown whether the building will expand, or stay the same size, and whether it will carry a full stock list similar to larger Kmart stores.

READ MORE: REVEALED: Fate of Target Gatton amid nation-wide shutdown

READ MORE: Incoming Kmart welcomed by local businesses

We would like to know, where would you prefer to shop - Kmart or Target?

Have your say in our weekly reader poll. The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

Which would you prefer, Kmart or Target?

