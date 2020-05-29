VOTE: Where would you prefer to shop at: Kmart or Target?

Wesfarmers is closing up to 75 Target stores.

GATTON'S Target store will become a Kmart shop next year, following Wesfarmers mass re-branding and shop closure nation wide.

The Gatton Star learned, the iconic Lockyer Valley Target shop would become a Kmart store in mid 2021, along with many in Australia.

For years, Lockyer Valley residents have been calling for a Kmart shop, but their wishes will come at a cost.

It is unknown whether the building will expand, or stay the same size, and whether it will carry a full stock list similar to larger Kmart stores.

