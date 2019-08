Are we nearing the need for water restrictions in the Lockyer and Somerset?

Are we nearing the need for water restrictions in the Lockyer and Somerset? John McCutcheon

JUST a two hour drive away, fellow Queenslanders in Stanthorpe and Warwick are quickly approaching doom-day for the town's water supply.

Next month residents in those regions will be restricted to 100 litres a day per person.

Given the Lockyer Valley and Somerset's drought, do you think water restrictions should be placed on households to save our precious resources?

Vote in our weekly reader poll by submitting your vote here: