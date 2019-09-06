Menu
VOTE: Should water carting be subsidised during drought?

Ali Kuchel
by
6th Sep 2019 4:26 PM

WE have discussed the issue before - parts of Queensland are quickly running out of water, or already have.

This includes landholders and farmers in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

To get by, many are being forced to cart water not only for their households, but their livestock, to make it through the tightly-gripped drought.

Do you think the government should subsidise water carting operations during the drought?

Have your say in our weekly reader poll by voting below.

The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

Reader poll

Should the government subsidise water carting operations during the drought?

