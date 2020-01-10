VOTE: Should volunteer firefighters get paid?

The unfolding bushfire crisis has shone a light on the heroic work our volunteer firefighters do. Picture: Dominic Elsome

The unfolding bushfire crisis has shone a light on the heroic work our volunteer firefighters do. Picture: Dominic Elsome

THE unfolding bushfire crisis has shone a light on the heroic work our volunteer firefighters do.

Tragically, a number have lost their lives this season - giving everything to help defend their communities.

The ongoing disaster has spurred debate on the reliance on volunteers and the impact wide spread fire disasters have on their finances.

There have been calls for volunteers to be paid for this work, or to receive extra paid leave - with many having used their holidays from work to fight fires.

What do you think? Should volunteer firefighters be paid for giving up their time in some form?

Vote in our weekly reader poll below: