VOTE: Should the council elections be postponed?

GO AHEAD: DESPITE fears over the coronavirus, the local council elections will still go ahead next week.

DESPITE voters fears over the coronavirus, the Electoral Commission of Queensland says the 2020 local government elections will still go ahead.

There's been calls to postpone the elections as concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have grown, but the ECQ has resisted these fears.

But candidates and their helpers have been directed to stop handing out how-to-vote cards.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said under new powers introduced in parliament this week, the Electoral Commission of Queensland had issued the Directive to all candidates to find other ways to display their how-to-vote information.

The directive comes as the State's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young reiterated it was still safe to vote in the council elections.

"The risk of contracting COVID-19 at a polling location is low," Dr Young said.

"People will be frequently entering and exiting the environment, spending little time in static close contact, which reduces the risk of spread of COVID 19.

"I appreciate the measures being proposed by Electoral Commission Queensland as they should address the risk of community transmission of COVID-19, while allowing important electoral processes to continue."

