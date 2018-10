Have your say in our reader poll.

Have your say in our reader poll. Sharyn O'Neill ROK030212spool6

THIS week is National learn to swim week - an inaugural awareness week aimed at education parents on the importance of teaching kids under the age of five to swim.

Worldwide, drowning is the number one cause of accidental death in children under the age if five years old.

Learn to swim week is run from October 2 to 9 during the school holidays.

Should swimming lessons be compulsory for school children?