Menu
Login
News

Vote: should pets be allowed in all rental properties?

Ali Kuchel
by
19th Oct 2018 3:55 PM

RENTING is an important housing option for many Queenslanders, and most people will rent for part, or all, of their adult lives.

The Queensland Government is has opened its doors to improving renting for landlords and tenants with its Open Doors to Renting Reform.

One of the most controversial issues is whether tenants should be granted permission to have pets in rental properties, regardless of the home-owner's preference.

The reform is open to landlords, tenants, property owners and property managers to have their say.

We would like to know what you think.

Do you think tenants should be allowed to keep pets in all rental properties under the QLD renters reform?

Cast your vote here:

Reader poll

Should tenants be allowed to keep pets in all rental properties under the QLD renters reform?

View Results
renting reform renting with pets weekly reader poll
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Dawson's project car a family affair

    Dawson's project car a family affair

    News David Dawson has fond memories of his dad's Holden HR wagon, and is now creating more memories with his own.

    • 19th Oct 2018 4:41 PM
    Medicine is the next step for valedictorian

    Medicine is the next step for valedictorian

    News Grantham's Jarra Grigg pushed himself to success

    A 'what-if' plan can be difference between life, death

    A 'what-if' plan can be difference between life, death

    News Emergency Services day set to deliver key messages

    Local Partners