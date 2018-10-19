Vote: should pets be allowed in all rental properties?

RENTING is an important housing option for many Queenslanders, and most people will rent for part, or all, of their adult lives.

The Queensland Government is has opened its doors to improving renting for landlords and tenants with its Open Doors to Renting Reform.

One of the most controversial issues is whether tenants should be granted permission to have pets in rental properties, regardless of the home-owner's preference.

The reform is open to landlords, tenants, property owners and property managers to have their say.

We would like to know what you think.

Do you think tenants should be allowed to keep pets in all rental properties under the QLD renters reform?

Cast your vote here: