Vote: Should passengers speak up to drivers using phones?

MOTORISTS should notice an increased of police presence on the roads this Easter Holiday, as they target the fatal five.

And while holiday period double demerit points are non-existent in Queensland, motorists travelling interstate should be aware of potential point losses.

The fatal five includes speeding, drink/drug driving, fatigue, seatbelts and driver distraction/inattention.

With mobile phones playing a large role in today's lifestyle, they can be hard to ignore when driving.

We would like to know whether you think passengers should speak up to their drivers if using a mobile phone when they are in the car.

Vote in our weekly reader poll below.

Results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.