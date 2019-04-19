Menu
Login
News

Vote: Should passengers speak up to drivers using phones?

Ali Kuchel
by
19th Apr 2019 3:45 PM

MOTORISTS should notice an increased of police presence on the roads this Easter Holiday, as they target the fatal five.

And while holiday period double demerit points are non-existent in Queensland, motorists travelling interstate should be aware of potential point losses.

The fatal five includes speeding, drink/drug driving, fatigue, seatbelts and driver distraction/inattention.

With mobile phones playing a large role in today's lifestyle, they can be hard to ignore when driving.

We would like to know whether you think passengers should speak up to their drivers if using a mobile phone when they are in the car.

Vote in our weekly reader poll below.

Results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

Reader poll

Should passengers speak up when the driver is using their mobile phones?

View Results
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Coominya soars high with strong history

    Coominya soars high with strong history

    News What was once a landing ground for aircraft in World War II is now home to much smaller planes

    Mum's story: 'Your son is going to die today'

    Mum's story: 'Your son is going to die today'

    News Just 17 when cancer hit, his mum is now on a mission to help others.

    Friendship immortalised in a red vintage tractor

    Friendship immortalised in a red vintage tractor

    News Fay passes on love for her two best friends

    Supermarket giant helps farmers drought-proof operations

    Supermarket giant helps farmers drought-proof operations

    News Crust family welcome Coles generosity