Opinion

VOTE: Should our local supermarkets adopt a quiet hour?

Ali Kuchel
by
1st Nov 2019 4:01 PM

A MOTHER of a child with an intellectual disability is calling for more awareness after her daughter was verbally abused at a supermarket recently.

The woman's daughter accidentally bumped into another shopper, who proceeded to verbally abuse the young girl.

WHAT HAPPENED: Autistic child traumatised after shopper lashes verbal abuse

However, there are Coles supermarkets across Australia who cater for people with intellectual disabilities with 'quiet hour' where PA systems are turned down or off, scanning beepers are hushed and music is turned down.

But Coles in the Lockyer Valley does not offer quiet hour.

Do you think our local supermarkets should adopt a quiet hour to help people with intellectual disabilities carry out a daily tasks?

Have your say in our weekly reader poll by voting below. The results will be published in the next edition of the Gatton Star.

Do you think our local supermarkets should adopt a 'quiet hour' for autistic/Asperger people?

