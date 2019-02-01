VOTE: Should north Queensland rain be used for irrigation?

WHILE the south and west of Queensland has sweated through a hot and dry January, north Queensland is presently experiencing floods.

In the last week alone, more than 600mm of rain was recorded in the Townsville area, while Gatton received a paltry 1.2mm over the entire month of January.

The massive monsoonal rainfall in the north has again ignited calls for dams to be constructed in the north to capture rainfall events for irrigation use across Queensland.

Do you think we should build dams and pipelines to use water from north Queensland to drought-proof the state?

Vote below: