Vote: Should more penalties be in place for animal cruelty?

Ali Kuchel
by
2nd Nov 2018 3:55 PM

RECENTLY in the Gatton Star we have reported about multiple cases of animal cruelty in the region.

Just this week, RSCPA Queensland reported on a case of animal cruelty where dogs were found emaciated in Toowoomba.

Additionally, more than 200 guinea pigs were siezed and taken to RSPCA's Wacol centre after being removed from a Brisbane property suffering from poor living condition.

Have your say whether stricter penalties should be in place for animal cruelty.

Vote here:

