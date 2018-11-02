Vote: Should more penalties be in place for animal cruelty?
RECENTLY in the Gatton Star we have reported about multiple cases of animal cruelty in the region.
Just this week, RSCPA Queensland reported on a case of animal cruelty where dogs were found emaciated in Toowoomba.
Additionally, more than 200 guinea pigs were siezed and taken to RSPCA's Wacol centre after being removed from a Brisbane property suffering from poor living condition.
Have your say whether stricter penalties should be in place for animal cruelty.
Vote here: